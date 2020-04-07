Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Shares Up 7.6%

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)’s share price shot up 7.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $152.25 and last traded at $151.04, 2,136,838 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 18% from the average session volume of 1,815,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $140.41.

Several brokerages have commented on ITW. UBS Group raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $208.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised Illinois Tool Works from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Cfra raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.53.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.17.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.83% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.23%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $650,506,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $130,411,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,132,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,349,000 after acquiring an additional 394,941 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 142,024.1% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 241,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,401,000 after buying an additional 241,441 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 539,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,860,000 after buying an additional 233,104 shares during the period. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile (NYSE:ITW)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.