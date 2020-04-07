Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Shares Up 7.6%

Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) shot up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.65 and last traded at $50.04, 234,287 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 36% from the average session volume of 172,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FWRD. BidaskClub raised Forward Air from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Forward Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut Forward Air from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Stephens reduced their price target on Forward Air from $81.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Forward Air from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

Get Forward Air alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.35.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.08). Forward Air had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $381.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Forward Air’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Forward Air Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.68%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Forward Air during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Forward Air by 80.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Forward Air by 603.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Forward Air by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Company Profile (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.