iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Trading Up 7.7%

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)’s share price shot up 7.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.07 and last traded at $23.46, 33,003,734 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 8% from the average session volume of 35,954,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.79.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.01.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fis Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Fis Group Inc. now owns 205,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,671,000 after buying an additional 15,602 shares during the period. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,101,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 14,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $896,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 19,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

