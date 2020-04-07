Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Shares Up 7.7%

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)’s stock price rose 7.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.90 and last traded at $6.60, approximately 1,061,687 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 1,220,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.13.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HSC. Barrington Research lowered their price target on Harsco from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Harsco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Harsco from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Harsco from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.25.

Get Harsco alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.31. The company has a market capitalization of $482.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.47.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $399.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.80 million. Harsco had a net margin of 31.08% and a return on equity of 14.30%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Harsco Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.13 per share, for a total transaction of $153,250.00. Also, SVP Jeswant Gill acquired 6,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,402.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 40,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,183. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 34,364 shares of company stock valued at $218,568. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Harsco by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 796,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,109,000 after purchasing an additional 156,096 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harsco during the third quarter valued at $2,101,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Harsco by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Harsco by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 703,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,191,000 after acquiring an additional 6,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selz Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Harsco during the 4th quarter worth about $483,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

About Harsco (NYSE:HSC)

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.