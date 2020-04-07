Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Orange (EPA:ORA) a €14.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on Orange (EPA:ORA) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ORA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.50 ($16.86) target price on shares of Orange and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on shares of Orange and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on shares of Orange and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €12.50 ($14.53) price objective on shares of Orange and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on shares of Orange and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Orange presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €14.54 ($16.91).

Shares of ORA opened at €11.40 ($13.25) on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €11.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of €13.31. Orange has a 12-month low of €13.31 ($15.48) and a 12-month high of €15.80 ($18.37).

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

