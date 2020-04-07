Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD)’s stock price rose 7.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.44 and last traded at $38.56, approximately 133,367 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 197,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.83.
TCMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine lowered Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.67.
The firm has a market cap of $688.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.47 and its 200-day moving average is $53.98.
In other Tactile Systems Technology news, CEO Gerald R. Mattys sold 560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total value of $27,154.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,615 shares in the company, valued at $13,219,101.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan Rishe sold 2,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total value of $160,302.87. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,993,626.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,983 shares of company stock valued at $939,091. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $8,574,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 4th quarter worth $7,313,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,846,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,660,000 after purchasing an additional 98,130 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,055,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,256,000 after purchasing an additional 86,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,190,000. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.
Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:TCMD)
Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.
Read More: How to read a candlestick chart
Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.