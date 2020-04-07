Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD)’s stock price rose 7.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.44 and last traded at $38.56, approximately 133,367 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 197,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.83.

TCMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine lowered Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

The firm has a market cap of $688.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.47 and its 200-day moving average is $53.98.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $57.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.10 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Tactile Systems Technology Inc will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tactile Systems Technology news, CEO Gerald R. Mattys sold 560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total value of $27,154.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,615 shares in the company, valued at $13,219,101.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan Rishe sold 2,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total value of $160,302.87. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,993,626.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,983 shares of company stock valued at $939,091. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $8,574,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 4th quarter worth $7,313,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,846,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,660,000 after purchasing an additional 98,130 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,055,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,256,000 after purchasing an additional 86,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,190,000. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

