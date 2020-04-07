Engie (EPA:ENGI) PT Set at €13.50 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.50 ($15.70) price target on Engie (EPA:ENGI) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €13.00 ($15.12) target price on Engie and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.90 ($19.65) target price on Engie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.10 ($19.88) target price on Engie and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.50 ($22.67) target price on Engie and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €17.70 ($20.58) target price on Engie and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €15.54 ($18.07).

Engie stock opened at €9.51 ($11.06) on Monday. Engie has a 1 year low of €12.16 ($14.14) and a 1 year high of €15.16 ($17.63). The business has a 50-day moving average of €12.69 and a 200-day moving average of €14.27.

ENGIE SA engages in power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through North America, Latin America, Africa/Asia, Benelux, France, Europe excluding France & Benelux, Infrastructures Europe, GEM & LNG, and Other segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

