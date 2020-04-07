TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) shot up 5.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.28, 1,779,812 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 115% from the average session volume of 829,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TETRA Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.25 target price (down previously from $2.25) on shares of TETRA Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised TETRA Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Evercore ISI lowered TETRA Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut TETRA Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.44.

Get TETRA Technologies alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $33.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.42.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $259.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.98 million. TETRA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.46% and a negative net margin of 14.20%. On average, research analysts forecast that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 484.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10,984 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in TETRA Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in TETRA Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 146.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 22,597 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TETRA Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

About TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI)

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Completion Fluids segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for TETRA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TETRA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.