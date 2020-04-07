Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Shares Up 7.7%

Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) shot up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.12 and last traded at $14.06, 969,744 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 58% from the average session volume of 613,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.06.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RPAY shares. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Repay in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Repay from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised Repay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Repay from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Repay currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.38.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $33.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.67 million. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Repay Holdings Corporation will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Repay by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,189,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,581 shares during the last quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Repay during the fourth quarter worth about $1,633,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Repay by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,245,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,250,000 after buying an additional 568,458 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repay during the fourth quarter worth about $16,265,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Repay by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 829,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,148,000 after buying an additional 12,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

About Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions.

