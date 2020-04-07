Orange (EPA:ORA) Given a €17.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Deutsche Bank set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on Orange (EPA:ORA) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ORA. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on Orange and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.50 ($16.86) target price on shares of Orange and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. UBS Group set a €14.40 ($16.74) price target on shares of Orange and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on shares of Orange and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays set a €12.50 ($14.53) price objective on shares of Orange and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €14.54 ($16.91).

Get Orange alerts:

EPA ORA opened at €11.40 ($13.25) on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €11.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of €13.31. Orange has a one year low of €13.31 ($15.48) and a one year high of €15.80 ($18.37).

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.