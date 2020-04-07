Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,189,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 190,207 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.85% of Commercial Metals worth $48,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 427.9% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 247.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 335.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CMC shares. Bank of America raised shares of Commercial Metals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup raised shares of Commercial Metals to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Commercial Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.61.

Shares of CMC opened at $15.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $10.76 and a 1-year high of $24.04.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 23.08%.

Commercial Metals Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

