Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 37.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,201,393 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328,613 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.84% of Quanta Services worth $48,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Quanta Services by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Quanta Services by 2,501.3% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,003 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total transaction of $210,486.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,532.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE PWR opened at $33.13 on Tuesday. Quanta Services Inc has a twelve month low of $23.77 and a twelve month high of $44.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.81.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quanta Services Inc will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.56%.

A number of research analysts have commented on PWR shares. DA Davidson upgraded Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.11.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

