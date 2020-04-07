Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 446,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 93,882 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $48,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,593,210,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,185,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $349,267,000 after acquiring an additional 65,940 shares during the period. American Financial Group Inc. 401 K Retirement & Savings Plan grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. American Financial Group Inc. 401 K Retirement & Savings Plan now owns 2,562,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $280,981,000 after acquiring an additional 7,913 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,838,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $201,623,000 after acquiring an additional 204,999 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,034,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,440,000 after acquiring an additional 25,708 shares during the period. 65.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on AFG shares. TheStreet lowered American Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on American Financial Group from $100.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

AFG opened at $69.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.11. American Financial Group Inc has a 52 week low of $44.01 and a 52 week high of $115.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.84.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Financial Group Inc will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.88%.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

