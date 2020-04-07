Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 40,376 Shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,080,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,376 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Fidelity National Financial worth $49,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3,228.0% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FNF opened at $24.32 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $49.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 18.61%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.94%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FNF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet cut Fidelity National Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.95.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

