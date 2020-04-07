Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,955,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,091 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $49,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SIRI. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. 17.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SIRI stock opened at $4.79 on Tuesday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $7.40. The stock has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.59.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 204.95% and a net margin of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James P. Holden sold 44,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $319,496.73. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 279,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,230.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 261,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $1,885,567.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,001,444 shares in the company, valued at $7,230,425.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on SIRI shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Sirius XM from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Sirius XM from to in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, FBN Securities assumed coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Sirius XM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.67.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

