1,791,480 Shares in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,791,480 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,146,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. FMR LLC increased its position in Targa Resources by 13.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,192,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,561,000 after acquiring an additional 140,814 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Targa Resources during the third quarter worth about $980,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Targa Resources by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,469,988 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $219,729,000 after acquiring an additional 79,151 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Targa Resources by 1.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 163,964 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Targa Resources by 32.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 35,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 8,508 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TRGP shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays lowered shares of Targa Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James lowered shares of Targa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Targa Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.07.

NYSE:TRGP opened at $7.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Targa Resources Corp has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $43.47. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 2.45.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. Equities research analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $1,120,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 281,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

