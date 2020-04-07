Norges Bank Buys New Holdings in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,991,658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $73,432,000. Norges Bank owned 0.92% of Xerox at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XRX. FMR LLC raised its stake in Xerox by 358.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,979,000 after purchasing an additional 977,310 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Xerox during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Xerox by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 705,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,098,000 after purchasing an additional 228,538 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Xerox during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Xerox by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 177,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after purchasing an additional 38,159 shares during the period. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Xerox alerts:

XRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Xerox from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Xerox from $33.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.80.

NYSE XRX opened at $18.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.91. Xerox Corp has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $39.47.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 14.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xerox Corp will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

Xerox Profile

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.