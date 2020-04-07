Norges Bank Buys New Shares in HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 468,426 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $74,246,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 171 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 284 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HUBS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on HubSpot from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on HubSpot from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine raised HubSpot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on HubSpot from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. HubSpot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.68.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $122.47 on Tuesday. HubSpot Inc has a 12 month low of $90.83 and a 12 month high of $207.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.43 and a beta of 1.53.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $186.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. HubSpot’s revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HubSpot Inc will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.01, for a total transaction of $1,555,585.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 693,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,936,651.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $118,143.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,458,413.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,338 shares of company stock worth $3,403,198. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.