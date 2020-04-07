Norges Bank Makes New $74.51 Million Investment in Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,507,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $74,506,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mdu Resources Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Mdu Resources Group by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 1,598.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 4,794 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Mdu Resources Group during the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 6,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the period. 68.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Mdu Resources Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mdu Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

MDU opened at $21.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.11. Mdu Resources Group Inc has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $32.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Mdu Resources Group had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 6.28%. Mdu Resources Group’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Mdu Resources Group Inc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Mdu Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.11%.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

