Norges Bank Takes Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,927,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $75,747,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PK. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,614,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 51.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,984,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737,796 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 28,847,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472,697 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC grew its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 5,139,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1,789.1% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 506,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,098,000 after purchasing an additional 479,475 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PK shares. ValuEngine cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James cut Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from to in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.92.

Shares of PK opened at $7.20 on Tuesday. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 12 month low of $3.99 and a 12 month high of $33.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 2.10.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.16). Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.53 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 25.00%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Natelli bought 3,000 shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $37,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 75,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,105.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jill C. Olander bought 5,300 shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $68,529.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,784 shares in the company, valued at $798,867.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 94,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,181,156. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

