Norges Bank Takes Position in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,495,000 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $73,988,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.70% of Dicks Sporting Goods at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at $99,398,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after acquiring an additional 350,515 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 836,383 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $41,394,000 after acquiring an additional 128,398 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 804,307 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $39,805,000 after acquiring an additional 114,376 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 575,938 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $28,503,000 after acquiring an additional 72,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on DKS. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $47.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $38.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.45.

NYSE:DKS opened at $22.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.26. Dicks Sporting Goods Inc has a 12 month low of $13.46 and a 12 month high of $49.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.05.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The sporting goods retailer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. This is a positive change from Dicks Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. Dicks Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.88%.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

