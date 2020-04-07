Norges Bank Buys Shares of 607,425 Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 607,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,258,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.93% of Royal Gold as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Royal Gold by 530.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Royal Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Royal Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Royal Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,903,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Royal Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $486,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on RGLD. Scotiabank raised shares of Royal Gold from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. B. Riley upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $129.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Royal Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $14.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.67.

Shares of RGLD opened at $94.80 on Tuesday. Royal Gold, Inc has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $138.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.52, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Royal Gold had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 35.69%. The business had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 77.24%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

