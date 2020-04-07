3,241,023 Shares in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,241,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,511,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.66% of Vistra Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VST. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vistra Energy by 24.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,925,000 after acquiring an additional 89,962 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vistra Energy by 4.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 76,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Vistra Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $816,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vistra Energy by 36.2% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 39,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 10,488 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Vistra Energy by 6.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Scott B. Helm purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.31 per share, with a total value of $246,200.00. Also, Director Scott B. Helm purchased 6,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.61 per share, for a total transaction of $101,393.40. Insiders have purchased a total of 46,940 shares of company stock worth $605,993 in the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VST shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Vistra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vistra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Vistra Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

Shares of VST stock opened at $16.02 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.21. Vistra Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $11.30 and a 52 week high of $27.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This is an increase from Vistra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Vistra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.09%.

Vistra Energy Profile

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

