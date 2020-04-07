2,673,670 Shares in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,673,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $74,435,000. Norges Bank owned 0.72% of NiSource at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NI. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,094,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $559,427,000 after acquiring an additional 960,047 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of NiSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,211,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,637,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $184,786,000 after acquiring an additional 490,759 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,744,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $159,601,000 after acquiring an additional 218,879 shares during the period. Finally, Maple Brown Abbott Ltd increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 5,739,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $159,797,000 after acquiring an additional 950,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of NiSource from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NiSource has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.58.

NiSource stock opened at $24.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.59. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.56 and a 52 week high of $30.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.38.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.13%. Equities analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.64%.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

