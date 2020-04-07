Norges Bank Invests $75.96 Million in Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Norges Bank bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,098,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,955,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.10% of Horizon Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 163.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 55,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Horizon Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ HZNP opened at $31.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.03. Horizon Therapeutics PLC has a 12-month low of $22.69 and a 12-month high of $39.10.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. Horizon Therapeutics had a net margin of 44.08% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The business had revenue of $363.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Horizon Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics PLC will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Miles W. Mchugh sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total value of $34,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 137,647 shares in the company, valued at $4,726,797.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 93,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $3,306,828.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 963,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,928,744.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,970 shares of company stock valued at $3,400,516 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Horizon Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Horizon Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.21.

Horizon Therapeutics Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.