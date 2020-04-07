Norges Bank Invests $76.35 Million in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 849,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $76,352,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.76% of Pinnacle West Capital as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,522,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $586,577,000 after buying an additional 357,879 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,883,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,106,000 after buying an additional 136,141 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,517,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,474,000 after buying an additional 181,802 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,068,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,122,000 after purchasing an additional 90,586 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 754,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,813,000 after purchasing an additional 14,468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

PNW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $108.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up previously from $94.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $103.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle West Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.90.

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, EVP James R. Hatfield sold 20,000 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.34, for a total value of $1,986,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Daniel T. Froetscher sold 2,500 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total value of $245,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,448.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 24,128 shares of company stock valued at $2,396,043. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $74.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.41. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $60.05 and a 12-month high of $105.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $670.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.63 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 15.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

