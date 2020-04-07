Norges Bank Buys Shares of 211,271 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 211,271 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,177,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.71% of Bio-Rad Laboratories as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 714.2% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 182,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $67,629,000 after buying an additional 160,320 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 656,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $243,055,000 after buying an additional 156,001 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 644,084 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $238,330,000 after buying an additional 149,842 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 319,842 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $118,351,000 after buying an additional 137,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $28,332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $435.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $440.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.00.

Shares of BIO stock opened at $381.29 on Tuesday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $281.66 and a 1 year high of $413.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $361.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $359.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.12). Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 76.08%. The company had revenue of $624.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

