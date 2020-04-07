Norges Bank Invests $78.75 Million in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Norges Bank bought a new position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 693,635 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,748,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.04% of Hill-Rom at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 98,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hill-Rom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 942,181 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $106,965,000 after acquiring an additional 56,519 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 35,510 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 116,014 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the period. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

NYSE HRC opened at $109.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 49.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.79. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.29 and a 12-month high of $117.10.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.01 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. This is a boost from Hill-Rom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is 17.32%.

Several analysts recently commented on HRC shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of Hill-Rom in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of Hill-Rom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.