Norges Bank Acquires New Holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,975,552 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,059,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.27% of Kinross Gold as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KGC. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on KGC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.25 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.27.

Shares of KGC opened at $5.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.83 and its 200-day moving average is $4.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $6.27.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The mining company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $996.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.81 million. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

