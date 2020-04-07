Norges Bank Buys New Shares in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,950,129 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $79,565,000. Norges Bank owned 1.07% of Tapestry as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth about $527,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth about $5,239,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth about $496,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tapestry by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,739,261 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $127,581,000 after purchasing an additional 80,501 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in Tapestry by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 19,753 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 6,077 shares during the period. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TPR shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Tapestry from $35.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Edward Jones raised shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.81.

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $13.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Tapestry Inc has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $36.06.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 21.24%. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tapestry Inc will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.3375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.35%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.53%.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

