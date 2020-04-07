Norges Bank Takes $79.85 Million Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 588,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,846,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,042,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,490,000 after acquiring an additional 534,757 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 3,621.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,032,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,154 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 60.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 927,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,789,000 after acquiring an additional 348,151 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 739,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,363,000 after acquiring an additional 54,707 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 638,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,681,000 after acquiring an additional 41,298 shares during the period. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total value of $151,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $141.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.27. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.85 and a 52-week high of $159.00.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.08. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 40.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MOH shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $156.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.00.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

