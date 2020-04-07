Norges Bank Invests $79.90 Million in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK)

Norges Bank bought a new position in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,461,132 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $79,895,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.20% of CDK Global at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CDK. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in CDK Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,921,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in CDK Global by 58.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,206,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911,327 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA bought a new stake in CDK Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,325,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in CDK Global by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,466,620 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,195,000 after acquiring an additional 680,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in CDK Global by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,545,223 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,493,000 after acquiring an additional 602,205 shares during the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CDK opened at $33.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.00, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.18. CDK Global Inc has a 52-week low of $29.12 and a 52-week high of $63.90.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $499.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.00 million. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 63.55% and a net margin of 2.36%. CDK Global’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CDK Global Inc will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. CDK Global’s payout ratio is 19.11%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CDK. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CDK Global from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on CDK Global from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised CDK Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine cut CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CDK Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

In related news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $52,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 39,569 shares in the company, valued at $2,078,559.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

