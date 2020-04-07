Norges Bank Buys New Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 824,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,020,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.74% of PerkinElmer at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 350 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 687 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in PerkinElmer in the third quarter worth $69,000. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on PKI. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on PerkinElmer from $102.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on PerkinElmer from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. TD Securities upped their price target on PerkinElmer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on PerkinElmer from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.56.

NYSE:PKI opened at $75.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.80. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.91 and a 52-week high of $103.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.69 and its 200 day moving average is $88.74.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The medical research company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $805.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.14 million. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

In other PerkinElmer news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 1,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.23, for a total value of $171,000.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.