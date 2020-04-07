Norges Bank Makes New $80.06 Million Investment in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,362,636 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $80,055,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Popular by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Popular by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new stake in Popular during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Popular in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Popular in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. 93.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Popular alerts:

NASDAQ BPOP opened at $34.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.62. Popular Inc has a 52-week low of $23.69 and a 52-week high of $61.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.36.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.25. Popular had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 23.58%. The business had revenue of $619.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Popular Inc will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. This is a boost from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 18th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.26%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BPOP. Zacks Investment Research cut Popular from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Popular from $66.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Popular from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised Popular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut Popular from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

Recommended Story: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.