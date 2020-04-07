Norges Bank Makes New $80.51 Million Investment in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 183,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,512,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.14% of Chemed at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHE. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chemed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,873,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 876.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Chemed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Chemed from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chemed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $448.00 to $535.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Chemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $515.00.

Shares of NYSE CHE opened at $437.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $423.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $433.26. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $313.49 and a 52-week high of $513.75.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $522.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.20 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 11.35%. Chemed’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.35 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 16.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.18%.

In other Chemed news, Director Andrea R. Lindell sold 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.06, for a total transaction of $1,017,727.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,377 shares in the company, valued at $2,581,282.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Chemed (NYSE:CHE)

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Norges Bank Invests $76.35 Million in Pinnacle West Capital Co.
Norges Bank Invests $76.35 Million in Pinnacle West Capital Co.
Norges Bank Buys Shares of 211,271 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
Norges Bank Buys Shares of 211,271 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
Norges Bank Invests $78.75 Million in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.
Norges Bank Invests $78.75 Million in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.
Norges Bank Acquires New Holdings in Kinross Gold Co.
Norges Bank Acquires New Holdings in Kinross Gold Co.
Norges Bank Buys New Shares in Tapestry Inc
Norges Bank Buys New Shares in Tapestry Inc
Norges Bank Takes $79.85 Million Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc.
Norges Bank Takes $79.85 Million Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report