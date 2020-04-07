Norges Bank Invests $80.54 Million in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 829,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $80,536,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 303.1% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the third quarter worth $212,000. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays downgraded ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised ManpowerGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on ManpowerGroup from to in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on ManpowerGroup from $101.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on ManpowerGroup from $95.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.50.

In related news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $509,765.13. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,711.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 13,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $1,373,909.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

MAN stock opened at $58.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.57 and a 52-week high of $100.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.85.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.11. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

