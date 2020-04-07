Norges Bank Takes $80.56 Million Position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 977,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,559,000. Norges Bank owned 1.67% of Cirrus Logic as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,082,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $336,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,970 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,062,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,566,000 after purchasing an additional 7,519 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 911,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,099,000 after purchasing an additional 66,900 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 843,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,523,000 after purchasing an additional 303,631 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 669,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,180,000 after acquiring an additional 123,060 shares during the period. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Bradley J. Fluke sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $866,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,456. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason P. Rhode sold 85,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total transaction of $6,742,610.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,009,640.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRUS opened at $66.37 on Tuesday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.24 and a fifty-two week high of $91.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.01.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.27. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $374.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from to in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.10.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

