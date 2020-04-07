Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 369,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 178,500 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.64% of Huron Consulting Group worth $25,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC grew its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 61,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO James H. Roth sold 1,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $67,457.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,365,207.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on HURN. BidaskClub cut Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.75.

Huron Consulting Group stock opened at $45.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.40. Huron Consulting Group has a fifty-two week low of $35.15 and a fifty-two week high of $70.91. The stock has a market cap of $969.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.47.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.15. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $232.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

