Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Position in Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH) by 134.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,982 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,652 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.19% of Recro Pharma worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Recro Pharma by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,786 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Recro Pharma by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 82,786 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $753,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Recro Pharma by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,878 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 9,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Recro Pharma by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,073 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 16,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REPH opened at $7.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.27. Recro Pharma Inc has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $19.21. The company has a market cap of $173.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.91. Recro Pharma had a negative net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 28.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Recro Pharma Inc will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on REPH shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Recro Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Recro Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Recro Pharma from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Recro Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Recro Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and related acute care settings. The company operates in two segments, Acute Care, and Contract Development and Manufacturing. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain.

