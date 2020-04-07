1,111,649 Shares in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,111,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $81,640,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.43% of Williams-Sonoma at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 898,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,016,000 after purchasing an additional 70,172 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 699,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,381,000 after purchasing an additional 7,183 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 681,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,036,000 after purchasing an additional 65,570 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 525,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,577,000 after buying an additional 273,081 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 486,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,761,000 after buying an additional 12,235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Scott Arnold Dahnke purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.01 per share, for a total transaction of $400,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $1,534,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 376,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,862,981.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WSM. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from to in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Williams-Sonoma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.53.

NYSE:WSM opened at $46.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.01 and a 1-year high of $77.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.20.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.67%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Norges Bank Invests $76.35 Million in Pinnacle West Capital Co.
Norges Bank Buys Shares of 211,271 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
Norges Bank Invests $78.75 Million in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.
Norges Bank Acquires New Holdings in Kinross Gold Co.
Norges Bank Buys New Shares in Tapestry Inc
Norges Bank Takes $79.85 Million Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc.
