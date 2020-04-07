Norges Bank Invests $82.28 Million in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Norges Bank bought a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 660,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,281,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A during the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A during the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director J David Wargo sold 57,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total value of $5,412,682.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,938.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LBRDA shares. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. TD Securities raised shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.50.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A stock opened at $109.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.29. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A has a 1 year low of $80.14 and a 1 year high of $138.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.20.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A had a net margin of 788.85% and a return on equity of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $3.94 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Corp Series A will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

