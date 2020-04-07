Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 54,953 Shares of Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,461,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,953 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Servicemaster Global were worth $56,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SERV. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Servicemaster Global during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Servicemaster Global during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new position in Servicemaster Global during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Servicemaster Global during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Servicemaster Global during the fourth quarter worth $268,000.

Shares of SERV stock opened at $25.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.63. Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $17.63 and a 12 month high of $58.78.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $507.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.42 million. Servicemaster Global had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Naren K. Gursahaney bought 5,000 shares of Servicemaster Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.32 per share, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 15,932 shares in the company, valued at $546,786.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark E. Tomkins bought 1,000 shares of Servicemaster Global stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.66 per share, for a total transaction of $33,660.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,936.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $305,260. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on Servicemaster Global from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Servicemaster Global in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Servicemaster Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Servicemaster Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Servicemaster Global from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.10.

Servicemaster Global Company Profile

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

