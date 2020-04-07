Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 10,823 Shares of Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 427,330 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,823 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Bancolombia were worth $23,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Bancolombia by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 89,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after acquiring an additional 13,336 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Bancolombia by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 76,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after buying an additional 4,458 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Bancolombia by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 8,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bancolombia by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bancolombia by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. 7.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Bancolombia from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. HSBC upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered Bancolombia from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.33.

NYSE:CIB opened at $26.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.38. Bancolombia SA has a one year low of $16.27 and a one year high of $56.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.14.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 14.84%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bancolombia SA will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th will be issued a $0.4632 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 7.4%. This is an increase from Bancolombia’s previous — dividend of $0.32. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.12%.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates in nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other.

