Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 597,552 Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 597,552 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,189,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.40% of Curtiss-Wright as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 689.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1,958.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 519 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CW opened at $91.49 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.95. Curtiss-Wright Corp. has a 1 year low of $70.56 and a 1 year high of $149.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.05. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The firm had revenue of $655.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.28 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Corp. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.35%.

Several research analysts recently commented on CW shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.25.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

