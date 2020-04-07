1,544,940 Shares in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,544,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,272,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.71% of Molson Coors Brewing at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,357,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,380,000 after purchasing an additional 251,413 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,655,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,916,000 after purchasing an additional 87,812 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,685,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,747,000 after purchasing an additional 830,781 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,391,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,891,000 after purchasing an additional 168,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,276,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,689,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Molson Coors Brewing alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on TAP. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $56.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Molson Coors Brewing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

TAP opened at $42.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.28. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 38.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.97. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a 1 year low of $34.01 and a 1 year high of $64.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. Molson Coors Brewing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.22%.

In other Molson Coors Brewing news, Vice Chairman Peter H. Coors sold 67,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $3,435,786.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 311,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,978,488.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Molson Coors Brewing Company Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

Featured Article: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Brewing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Brewing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.