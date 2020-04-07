Norges Bank Takes Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 610,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,286,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MHK. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $415,733,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 4,119.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 905,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,195,000 after acquiring an additional 883,736 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,890,000. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 284,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,773,000 after purchasing an additional 165,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Filip Balcaen purchased 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $109.37 per share, with a total value of $5,687,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,770.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

MHK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $128.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $110.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.80.

MHK stock opened at $73.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.81. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.62 and a 12 month high of $156.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.05. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

