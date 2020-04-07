Norges Bank Buys New Position in Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,628,676 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,698,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Dell as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Dell by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,640,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289,395 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Dell by 3,635,585.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,781,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,437 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dell by 1,022.6% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,469,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,686 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dell by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,087,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,000 shares during the period. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Dell by 16,951.1% in the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 837,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,041,000 after purchasing an additional 832,638 shares during the period. 22.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DELL. Raymond James decreased their price target on Dell from $55.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Dell from $68.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Dell from $63.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dell in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Dell from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.38.

DELL opened at $38.91 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.70 and a 200-day moving average of $48.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Dell Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $70.55. The company has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.88.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.03. Dell had a return on equity of 217.89% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $24.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dell Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dell news, CEO Michael S. Dell bought 161,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.01 per share, with a total value of $4,357,982.47. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 603,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,296,159.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell bought 361,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.23 per share, for a total transaction of $12,385,475.13. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 603,338 shares in the company, valued at $20,652,259.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 336,617 shares of company stock worth $15,764,646 over the last three months. 49.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

