Norges Bank Buys Shares of 785,914 Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 785,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,478,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.85% of Neurocrine Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $542,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,728,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 637,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,278,000 after purchasing an additional 107,800 shares in the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

NBIX stock opened at $91.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 276.42 and a beta of 1.31. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.85 and a twelve month high of $119.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.97 and a 200-day moving average of $101.06.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $244.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.54 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 4.70%. The company’s revenue was up 85.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 28,969 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total transaction of $3,028,998.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,425,792. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 2,030 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total value of $209,800.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,198.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,641 shares of company stock valued at $4,976,586. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NBIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neurocrine Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.53.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

Featured Article: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.