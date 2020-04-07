Mason Street Advisors LLC Purchases 1,081 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 25.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 220,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 44,308 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 92,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,272 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 165,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 62,793 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,064,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $781,000. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

NASDAQ:CORT opened at $11.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.77, a current ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.23. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $17.48.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The company had revenue of $87.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.85 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 29.22% and a net margin of 30.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

