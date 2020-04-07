Mason Street Advisors LLC Buys 169 Shares of Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amerisafe were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Amerisafe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Amerisafe in the third quarter worth approximately $549,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Amerisafe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,586,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Amerisafe by 1.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Amerisafe by 1,476.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 32,915 shares during the period.

AMSF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Amerisafe from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Amerisafe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Amerisafe from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSF opened at $65.36 on Tuesday. Amerisafe, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.02 and a 52 week high of $80.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.95.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $90.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.39 million. Amerisafe had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 20.01%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amerisafe, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Amerisafe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Amerisafe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.48%.

In other news, CAO Kathryn Housh Shirley sold 1,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $73,913.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,241.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amerisafe Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

